Dogs with occasional shedding and that love water

Want to know more about dogs with occasional shedding and that love water? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

1 Result
Cocker Spaniel
Cocker spaniels are lively, sweet-natured, and beautiful, just the right size for many homes. A great option for families, cocker spaniels are highly trainable and affectionate. Read on to learn more about living with this beloved breed.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com