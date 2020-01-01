Dogs that are red and that love water

Want to know more about dogs that are red and that love water? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Poodle (Miniature)
Miniature poodles are small, athletic dogs with a friendly, easygoing temperament. Learn more about the peaceful mini poodle and what sets her apart from her breed sisters, the standard and toy poodles.
Plott Hound
Plott hounds are athletic, loyal hunting dogs who love the outdoors almost as much as they love their humans. Learn more about taking care of a Plott hound dog.
Labradoodle
A friendly, loving family dog who's easy on the allergies makes Labradoodles one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States. These dogs love activity, just not as much as they’ll love you.
Cockapoo
With the intelligence of a poodle and the loving nature of a cocker spaniel, it’s no surprise the cockapoo is one of the most sought-after crossbreeds in America. They are a low-shedding, easy-to-love dog that comes in a myriad of colors and sizes to please any family.
Brussels Griffon
Brussels griffons are smart and friendly little dogs with tons of personality, perfect for families or households of just about any size—including those with other dogs or cats. Learn more about living with Brussels griffons.
Caucasian Shepherd Dog (Caucasian Ovcharka)
Caucasian shepherds are huge dogs known as confident and fearless family protectors, but also loving, affectionate, and loyal family dogs. Learn more about living with Caucasian shepherds.
Poodle (Standard)
Standard poodles are energetic, intelligent dogs who thrive with lots of activity, learning, and time with their human. Learn more about these cute, curly companions.
Boerboel (South African Mastiff)
Boerboels are intelligent, loyal, and gentle protectors of their families. They can weigh up to 200 pounds. Learn more about living with boerboels.
Catahoula Leopard Dog
Created as a hunting and herding dog for the Louisiana bayous, the Catahoula leopard dog will thrive in an active, working environment.
Pomsky
Not only will Pomskies win you over with their darling dainty faces, but they’re also fiercely loyal companions who will follow your every step. They can be stubborn, yet cheeky, and love to make their families laugh.
Vizsla
Smart, active, and super loyal, Vizslas are a friendly breed that enjoys burning their energy outdoors, whether hunting or jogging with their owner. Learn more about living with the people-oriented Vizsla.
Australian Shepherd (Aussie)
Australian shepherds are intelligent, loyal, energetic dogs that love spending quality time exploring with their owners. Learn more about living with Aussies.
