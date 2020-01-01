Dogs that are wiry-haired and that love water

Want to know more about dogs that are wiry-haired and that love water? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Airedale Terrier
Airedale terriers are highly intelligent and energetic dogs who make great family pets. They excel at agility and love to hike. Learn more about living with Airedale terriers.
