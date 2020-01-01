Dogs that are freckled and hypoallergenic

Want to know more about dogs that are freckled and hypoallergenic? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Miniature Schnauzer
Brilliant, tough, and eager to please, the miniature schnauzer is an excellent family dog—provided you can keep him entertained.
Xoloitzcuintli (Mexican Hairless)
Xoloitzcuintli or xolos (Mexican hairless) are alert watch dogs and loyal, sporty companions. Over 3,000 years old, xolos come in three sizes, and hairless and coated varieties. Learn more about living with xolos.
