Dogs with low exercise needs and that are hypoallergenic

Want to know more about dogs with low exercise needs and that are hypoallergenic? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Maltese
While their flowing white locks draw attention, Maltese are especially beloved for their smart, gentle nature. Learn more about living with the Maltese.
Chinese Crested
Whether hairless or “powderpuff,” Chinese cresteds are friendly little lap dogs who are excellent for apartment life, older owners, or anyone who just likes a conversation piece.
