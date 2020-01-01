Dogs that are wiry-haired and hot weather tolerant

Want to know more about dogs that are wiry-haired and hot weather tolerant? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Scottish Terrier (Scottie)
The Scottish terrier is among the oldest, best established, most recognizable breeds in the world. Tenacious, intelligent, and sometimes cantankerous, these dogs can be great companions to the right owner.
Miniature Schnauzer
Brilliant, tough, and eager to please, the miniature schnauzer is an excellent family dog—provided you can keep him entertained.
Airedale Terrier
Airedale terriers are highly intelligent and energetic dogs who make great family pets. They excel at agility and love to hike. Learn more about living with Airedale terriers.
