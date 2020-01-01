Dogs that are highly territorial and quiet

Want to know more about dogs that are highly territorial and quiet? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Akita
Known as a national treasure in Japan, Akitas have wooed American dog lovers with their loyalty, watchfulness, and graceful strength. Learn more about living with the Akita.
