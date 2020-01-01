Dogs with normal shedding and that are highly territorial

Want to know more about dogs with normal shedding and that are highly territorial? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

8 Results
Newfoundland
Few dogs fit the description of majestic but gentle giants as well as the loving, sweet, and mild-tempered Newfoundland. Easy-going with children and protective of their families, learn why they’re devoted pets.
Yorkshire Terrier (Yorkie)
Yorkshire terriers, or Yorkies, are small, feisty, and fiercely dedicated to their owners. These former rat hunters now enjoy their status as fun, fearless companions especially suited for apartment life. Learn more about living with Yorkies.
Samoyed
Samoyeds are so pretty and cheerful, it’s easy to think they’re lazy lap pooches who don’t want to muss up their stunning white coats. But learn why this loyal, clever, and impish work dog lives best with outgoing, athletic people.
Schipperke
Schipperkes are intelligent, playful dogs who love tons of attention and play well with children and other pets. Learn more about this lovable little dog breed.
American Bulldog
American bulldogs might surprise you with their devotion, task management, playfulness, and courage. They’re terrific guardians and working dogs—but they also have a sweet, sensitive side that makes them good family dogs.
Dutch Shepherd
Originally bred for farm work and sheep herding, the Dutch shepherd is an active, intelligent, self-sufficient dog.
Boerboel (South African Mastiff)
Boerboels are intelligent, loyal, and gentle protectors of their families. They can weigh up to 200 pounds. Learn more about living with boerboels.
Cane Corso
The cane corso is a large, dignified Italian breed that is extremely loyal and excels at being a guard dog. Learn more about living with the cane corso.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com