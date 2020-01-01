Dogs that are black and tan and highly territorial

Pomeranian
Pomeranians are small in stature but big in personality. Alert, intelligent, and confident, Pomeranians have a beautiful coat and a charming personality to match. Read on to learn more about this little, loveable breed.
Shiba Inu
Small but mighty, Shiba Inus are an ancient Japanese dog breed that walk to the beat of their own drum. They’re completely satisfied roaming the house without much human attention, but they still love to entertain and make their owners laugh.
Tibetan Mastiff
Tibetan mastiffs are smart, stubborn, and independent dogs who switch between obedient and willful depending on their mood. Learn more about living with the capricious Tibetan mastiff.
Yorkshire Terrier (Yorkie)
Yorkshire terriers, or Yorkies, are small, feisty, and fiercely dedicated to their owners. These former rat hunters now enjoy their status as fun, fearless companions especially suited for apartment life. Learn more about living with Yorkies.
Lhasa Apso
Lhasa apsos are small, confident dogs filled with personality who make excellent watch dogs and smart, loyal companions.
Miniature Pinscher
Miniature pinschers are tiny dogs with huge personalities. Affectionate, loyal, and adorable, they make great companions. Learn more about living with miniature pinschers.
Morkie
The morkie is a popular dog bred from the Yorkshire terrier and the Maltese. Learn more about the tiny, adorable, and tenacious morkie.
Akita
Known as a national treasure in Japan, Akitas have wooed American dog lovers with their loyalty, watchfulness, and graceful strength. Learn more about living with the Akita.
Dachshund
Easily recognized by its long body on stubby legs, the small and spunky dachshund has long been a family favorite. Learn more about living with doxies.
Rottweiler
Rottweilers are smart, hard-working dogs that can be gentle and devoted when trained well. Learn more about living with Rottweilers.
