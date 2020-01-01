Dogs that are black and tan and highly territorial

Pomeranians are small in stature but big in personality. Alert, intelligent, and confident, Pomeranians have a beautiful coat and a charming personality to match. Read on to learn more about this little, loveable breed.
Small but mighty, Shiba Inus are an ancient Japanese dog breed that walk to the beat of their own drum. They’re completely satisfied roaming the house without much human attention, but they still love to entertain and make their owners laugh.
Yorkshire terriers, or Yorkies, are small, feisty, and fiercely dedicated to their owners. These former rat hunters now enjoy their status as fun, fearless companions especially suited for apartment life. Learn more about living with Yorkies.