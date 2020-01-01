Dogs that are hyper and highly territorial

Want to know more about dogs that are hyper and highly territorial? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Belgian Malinois
The Belgian Malinois (Mal) is a high-energy herding breed who loves to put its intelligence and intense focus to work. Learn more about living with Belgian Malinois.
Border Collie
Border collies are intelligent dogs full of energy and a strong desire to herd anything—and everything—around them. Learn more about living with border collies.
Schipperke
Schipperkes are intelligent, playful dogs who love tons of attention and play well with children and other pets. Learn more about this lovable little dog breed.
