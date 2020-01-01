Dogs that are cream and highly territorial

Want to know more about dogs that are cream and highly territorial? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

10 Results
Pomeranian
Pomeranians are small in stature but big in personality. Alert, intelligent, and confident, Pomeranians have a beautiful coat and a charming personality to match. Read on to learn more about this little, loveable breed.
Shiba Inu
Small but mighty, Shiba Inus are an ancient Japanese dog breed that walk to the beat of their own drum. They’re completely satisfied roaming the house without much human attention, but they still love to entertain and make their owners laugh.
Lhasa Apso
Lhasa apsos are small, confident dogs filled with personality who make excellent watch dogs and smart, loyal companions.
Chow Chow
With their regal, distinctive stance and independent nature, chow chows both look and act like kings. They aren’t big snugglers, but chow chows will be attentive companions to their immediate family.
Samoyed
Samoyeds are so pretty and cheerful, it’s easy to think they’re lazy lap pooches who don’t want to muss up their stunning white coats. But learn why this loyal, clever, and impish work dog lives best with outgoing, athletic people.
Morkie
The morkie is a popular dog bred from the Yorkshire terrier and the Maltese. Learn more about the tiny, adorable, and tenacious morkie.
Caucasian Shepherd Dog (Caucasian Ovcharka)
Caucasian shepherds are huge dogs known as confident and fearless family protectors, but also loving, affectionate, and loyal family dogs. Learn more about living with Caucasian shepherds.
Boerboel (South African Mastiff)
Boerboels are intelligent, loyal, and gentle protectors of their families. They can weigh up to 200 pounds. Learn more about living with boerboels.
Akita
Known as a national treasure in Japan, Akitas have wooed American dog lovers with their loyalty, watchfulness, and graceful strength. Learn more about living with the Akita.
Dachshund
Easily recognized by its long body on stubby legs, the small and spunky dachshund has long been a family favorite. Learn more about living with doxies.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com