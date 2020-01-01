Dogs with occasional shedding and that have a high prey drive

Dogs with occasional shedding and that have a high prey drive

Cocker Spaniel
Cocker spaniels are lively, sweet-natured, and beautiful, just the right size for many homes. A great option for families, cocker spaniels are highly trainable and affectionate. Read on to learn more about living with this beloved breed.
Rhodesian Ridgeback
Known for the trademark ridge that runs along their spines, Rhodesian ridgebacks are an independent, strong, and faithful breed. Learn more about living with Rhodesian ridgebacks.
Scottish Terrier (Scottie)
The Scottish terrier is among the oldest, best established, most recognizable breeds in the world. Tenacious, intelligent, and sometimes cantankerous, these dogs can be great companions to the right owner.
Basenji
Basenjis are an energetic, clever breed with adorably furrowed brows, a strong hunting drive, and an independent personality. Learn more about living with Basenjis.
Russell Terrier
Russell terriers are incredibly intelligent, endlessly sociable, and unquestioningly adorable. Learn about their temperament, level of care, and more to decide whether this breed is right for your family.
Dachshund
Easily recognized by its long body on stubby legs, the small and spunky dachshund has long been a family favorite. Learn more about living with doxies.
