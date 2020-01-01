Dogs that are good with other dogs and that have a high prey drive

Want to know more about dogs that are good with other dogs and that have a high prey drive? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Border Terrier
Border terriers are intelligent, energetic, and affectionate little dogs with big personalities and low grooming needs. They make great family pets and are easy to train. Learn more about living with border terriers.
Yorkshire Terrier (Yorkie)
Yorkshire terriers, or Yorkies, are small, feisty, and fiercely dedicated to their owners. These former rat hunters now enjoy their status as fun, fearless companions especially suited for apartment life. Learn more about living with Yorkies.
Beagle
Beagles are gentle, fun-loving hounds who require plenty of exercise and companionship with their owners. Learn more about living with beagles.
Plott Hound
Plott hounds are athletic, loyal hunting dogs who love the outdoors almost as much as they love their humans. Learn more about taking care of a Plott hound dog.
Cocker Spaniel
Cocker spaniels are lively, sweet-natured, and beautiful, just the right size for many homes. A great option for families, cocker spaniels are highly trainable and affectionate. Read on to learn more about living with this beloved breed.
German Shepherd
The ever-loyal German shepherd consistently ranks at the top of the most popular dog breeds in America, and it's easy to see why. With their calm, confident demeanor, these protective pups are eager to please and quick to learn.
Weimaraner
Weimaraners are friendly, fearless, and obedient with a striking appearance—thanks to their unique silver-grey coat—that draws a lot of attention. Highly energetic and affectionate, this breed needs just the right family fit. Learn more about living with Weimaraners.
Basset Hound
You know that jowly face, those floppy ears. Basset hounds are excellent tracking dogs, but they're just as happy to spend time napping with your family. Learn more about living with basset hounds.
Irish Wolfhound
Muscular yet elegant, shaggy Irish wolfhounds are one of the largest breeds in the world. Their calm, gentle spirit makes them ideal family companions—for those who have the space. Learn more about living with Irish wolfhounds.
Shih Tzu
The shih tzu is a born companion who loves to sit on anyone's lap. A regal, ancient breed, the shih tzu is a lively charmer. Read on to learn more about living with the majestic shih tzu.
Rhodesian Ridgeback
Known for the trademark ridge that runs along their spines, Rhodesian ridgebacks are an independent, strong, and faithful breed. Learn more about living with Rhodesian ridgebacks.
Border Collie
Border collies are intelligent dogs full of energy and a strong desire to herd anything—and everything—around them. Learn more about living with border collies.
Scottish Terrier (Scottie)
The Scottish terrier is among the oldest, best established, most recognizable breeds in the world. Tenacious, intelligent, and sometimes cantankerous, these dogs can be great companions to the right owner.
Basenji
Basenjis are an energetic, clever breed with adorably furrowed brows, a strong hunting drive, and an independent personality. Learn more about living with Basenjis.
Samoyed
Samoyeds are so pretty and cheerful, it’s easy to think they’re lazy lap pooches who don’t want to muss up their stunning white coats. But learn why this loyal, clever, and impish work dog lives best with outgoing, athletic people.
Miniature Pinscher
Miniature pinschers are tiny dogs with huge personalities. Affectionate, loyal, and adorable, they make great companions. Learn more about living with miniature pinschers.
German Shorthaired Pointer
German shorthaired pointers are agile, athletic dogs who are always up for an outdoor adventure. Learn more about German shorthaired pointer puppies and dogs.
Miniature Schnauzer
Brilliant, tough, and eager to please, the miniature schnauzer is an excellent family dog—provided you can keep him entertained.
Brussels Griffon
Brussels griffons are smart and friendly little dogs with tons of personality, perfect for families or households of just about any size—including those with other dogs or cats. Learn more about living with Brussels griffons.
American Bulldog
American bulldogs might surprise you with their devotion, task management, playfulness, and courage. They’re terrific guardians and working dogs—but they also have a sweet, sensitive side that makes them good family dogs.
