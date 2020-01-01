Dogs with low exercise needs and that have a high prey drive

Want to know more about dogs with low exercise needs and that have a high prey drive? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

2 Results
Basset Hound
You know that jowly face, those floppy ears. Basset hounds are excellent tracking dogs, but they're just as happy to spend time napping with your family. Learn more about living with basset hounds.
Shih Tzu
The shih tzu is a born companion who loves to sit on anyone's lap. A regal, ancient breed, the shih tzu is a lively charmer. Read on to learn more about living with the majestic shih tzu.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com