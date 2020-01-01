Dogs that are hyper and that have a high prey drive

Want to know more about dogs that are hyper and that have a high prey drive? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Belgian Malinois
The Belgian Malinois (Mal) is a high-energy herding breed who loves to put its intelligence and intense focus to work. Learn more about living with Belgian Malinois.
Border Collie
Border collies are intelligent dogs full of energy and a strong desire to herd anything—and everything—around them. Learn more about living with border collies.
Basenji
Basenjis are an energetic, clever breed with adorably furrowed brows, a strong hunting drive, and an independent personality. Learn more about living with Basenjis.
Australian Shepherd (Aussie)
Australian shepherds are intelligent, loyal, energetic dogs that love spending quality time exploring with their owners. Learn more about living with Aussies.
Italian Greyhound
Athletic. Regal. Suuuuuper tiny. Welcome to the wonderful world of the Italian greyhound.
