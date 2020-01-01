Dogs that gain weight easily and do not bark often

Want to know more about dogs that gain weight easily and do not bark often? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Newfoundland
Few dogs fit the description of majestic but gentle giants as well as the loving, sweet, and mild-tempered Newfoundland. Easy-going with children and protective of their families, learn why they’re devoted pets.
Pug
Pugs are known for their squishy faces and their charming demeanor. A bit mischievous but beloved by owners, this breed is ideal for laid-back homes and those who like to dote on their pet. Here’s what you need to know about living with pugs.
Bullmastiff
Bullmastiff dogs are loyal, trusting, and gentle giants that offer not only great companionship, but also intense protection. If you’re fond of big, smart dogs with sweet dispositions, learn more about the lovable bullmastiff.
Mastiff
Mastiffs are loyal, protective dogs, famous for their extra-large size and propensity for drooling. Learn more about living with mastiffs.
Scottish Deerhound
A giant sighthound who used to hunt deer in the Scottish highlands, Scottish deerhounds these days are still rare but they instead prefer spending time with their families or patrolling a big yard.
Rottweiler
Rottweilers are smart, hard-working dogs that can be gentle and devoted when trained well. Learn more about living with Rottweilers.
