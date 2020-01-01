Dogs that are playful and that gain weight easily

Newfoundland
Few dogs fit the description of majestic but gentle giants as well as the loving, sweet, and mild-tempered Newfoundland. Easy-going with children and protective of their families, learn why they’re devoted pets.
Pomeranian
Pomeranians are small in stature but big in personality. Alert, intelligent, and confident, Pomeranians have a beautiful coat and a charming personality to match. Read on to learn more about this little, loveable breed.
Saint Bernard
Patient and caring Saint Bernards aren’t just known for their massive size—they have huge hearts, too, full of devotion for their human companions. Intelligent, mellow, and playful, learn how they can protect and adore a family like yours.
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
The Pembroke Welsh corgi is an active, intelligent, and beloved breed that has become extremely popular in recent years. Find out why people love corgis (and their little legs).
Shiba Inu
Small but mighty, Shiba Inus are an ancient Japanese dog breed that walk to the beat of their own drum. They’re completely satisfied roaming the house without much human attention, but they still love to entertain and make their owners laugh.
Beagle
Beagles are gentle, fun-loving hounds who require plenty of exercise and companionship with their owners. Learn more about living with beagles.
Golden Retriever
Golden retrievers are smart, loyal dogs that are ideal family companions. With their gentle nature, shining coats, and charming smiles, they are considered one of the most popular breeds in America. Learn more about living with these people-pleasing pups.
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
A long way from their brutal origins, Staffordshire bull terriers have become renowned as loyal family dogs.
Cocker Spaniel
Cocker spaniels are lively, sweet-natured, and beautiful, just the right size for many homes. A great option for families, cocker spaniels are highly trainable and affectionate. Read on to learn more about living with this beloved breed.
Labrador Retriever (Lab)
Labrador retrievers, or Labs as many know them, are an ideal combination of friendly and active, making them one of the most beloved family pets. Read on for more information about this most popular dog breed.
Bulldog (English Bulldog or British Bulldog)
Found in schools and businesses all across the country, the bulldog is a worldwide symbol for tenacity. They are courageous, but also incredibly gentle, and they have a special fondness for children. Learn more about the timeless bulldog here.
Bull Terrier
Bull terriers are loyal, rambunctious, and endearing companions. This playful breed can also be a bit mischievous and certainly draws attention with their unique physique. Learn more about living with bull terriers.
Pug
Pugs are known for their squishy faces and their charming demeanor. A bit mischievous but beloved by owners, this breed is ideal for laid-back homes and those who like to dote on their pet. Here’s what you need to know about living with pugs.
Bullmastiff
Bullmastiff dogs are loyal, trusting, and gentle giants that offer not only great companionship, but also intense protection. If you’re fond of big, smart dogs with sweet dispositions, learn more about the lovable bullmastiff.
Samoyed
Samoyeds are so pretty and cheerful, it’s easy to think they’re lazy lap pooches who don’t want to muss up their stunning white coats. But learn why this loyal, clever, and impish work dog lives best with outgoing, athletic people.
Schipperke
Schipperkes are intelligent, playful dogs who love tons of attention and play well with children and other pets. Learn more about this lovable little dog breed.
Miniature Schnauzer
Brilliant, tough, and eager to please, the miniature schnauzer is an excellent family dog—provided you can keep him entertained.
Brussels Griffon
Brussels griffons are smart and friendly little dogs with tons of personality, perfect for families or households of just about any size—including those with other dogs or cats. Learn more about living with Brussels griffons.
English Cocker Spaniel
Intelligent and naturally curious, English cocker spaniels are compact hunting dogs bred to flush and retrieve game. These charming and cheerful pups also make great family pets—kids and seniors alike will find a loyal companion in this medium-size breed that adapts well to apartment living and the great outdoors. Learn more about English cocker spaniel colors, size, and temperament here.
Coton de Tulear
Coton de Tulears are bright, affectionate dogs who love children and make loyal family pets. If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog or puppy that doesn’t shed, this lovable breed is a great choice for owners with pet allergies.
