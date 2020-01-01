Dogs that are gold / yellow and good hiking companions

Border Terrier
Border terriers are intelligent, energetic, and affectionate little dogs with big personalities and low grooming needs. They make great family pets and are easy to train. Learn more about living with border terriers.
Beagle
Beagles are gentle, fun-loving hounds who require plenty of exercise and companionship with their owners. Learn more about living with beagles.
Plott Hound
Plott hounds are athletic, loyal hunting dogs who love the outdoors almost as much as they love their humans. Learn more about taking care of a Plott hound dog.
Puggle
Learn more about the puggle, a high-energy, affectionate small mixed breed thatu2019s a combination of the pug and beagle.
Labradoodle
A friendly, loving family dog who's easy on the allergies makes Labradoodles one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States. These dogs love activity, just not as much as they’ll love you.
Labrador Retriever (Lab)
Labrador retrievers, or Labs as many know them, are an ideal combination of friendly and active, making them one of the most beloved family pets. Read on for more information about this most popular dog breed.
Border Collie
Border collies are intelligent dogs full of energy and a strong desire to herd anything—and everything—around them. Learn more about living with border collies.
Catahoula Leopard Dog
Created as a hunting and herding dog for the Louisiana bayous, the Catahoula leopard dog will thrive in an active, working environment.
Leonberger
Prodigiously strong yet famously gentle, the German-born Leonberger is possibly the largest “companion dog” on the planet.
Borzoi
Borzoi are former aristocratic Russian dogs who love to run and relax quietly at home. Previously known as the "Russian wolfhound," these sighthounds are quick on their feet and regal in appearance. Learn more about living with a borzoi.
