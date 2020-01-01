Dogs that are black and easy to train

Few dogs fit the description of majestic but gentle giants as well as the loving, sweet, and mild-tempered Newfoundland. Easy-going with children and protective of their families, learn why they’re devoted pets.
Pomeranians are small in stature but big in personality. Alert, intelligent, and confident, Pomeranians have a beautiful coat and a charming personality to match. Read on to learn more about this little, loveable breed.
Chihuahuas are charming, smart, and sassy. Small in size, but big in personality, Chihuahuas are beloved by owners for their unique appearance and entertaining attitudes. Learn more about living with this pint-sized breed.
Yorkshire terriers, or Yorkies, are small, feisty, and fiercely dedicated to their owners. These former rat hunters now enjoy their status as fun, fearless companions especially suited for apartment life. Learn more about living with Yorkies.
Miniature poodles are small, athletic dogs with a friendly, easygoing temperament. Learn more about the peaceful mini poodle and what sets her apart from her breed sisters, the standard and toy poodles.
Goldendoodles are a highly affectionate crossbreed known for their intelligence and fierce loyalty to their humans. Active and playful, doodles fit in well with families and are great for first-time dog owners. Smaller versions make good apartment dwellers, too.
Rugged, intelligent, and bred specifically to work closely with humans, English springer spaniels are people-pleasing family dogs who can get along with a variety of other animals and in myriad living situations.
Giant schnauzers are loyal, intelligent, and hard-working dogs who are great companions for those willing to train this high-energy breed. Here's hoping you have the time for long walks and playtime in the yard.
Cocker spaniels are lively, sweet-natured, and beautiful, just the right size for many homes. A great option for families, cocker spaniels are highly trainable and affectionate. Read on to learn more about living with this beloved breed.
The ever-loyal German shepherd consistently ranks at the top of the most popular dog breeds in America, and it's easy to see why. With their calm, confident demeanor, these protective pups are eager to please and quick to learn.
With the intelligence of a poodle and the loving nature of a cocker spaniel, it’s no surprise the cockapoo is one of the most sought-after crossbreeds in America. They are a low-shedding, easy-to-love dog that comes in a myriad of colors and sizes to please any family.
Labrador retrievers, or Labs as many know them, are an ideal combination of friendly and active, making them one of the most beloved family pets. Read on for more information about this most popular dog breed.