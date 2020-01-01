Dogs that are hound and easy to train

Want to know more about dogs that are hound and easy to train? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Plott Hound
Plott hounds are athletic, loyal hunting dogs who love the outdoors almost as much as they love their humans. Learn more about taking care of a Plott hound dog.
Irish Wolfhound
Muscular yet elegant, shaggy Irish wolfhounds are one of the largest breeds in the world. Their calm, gentle spirit makes them ideal family companions—for those who have the space. Learn more about living with Irish wolfhounds.
