Dogs that are easy to train

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Tiny, noble, and extremely friendly, the Cavalier King Charles spaniel has become one of the most popular breeds in the world due to its ability to fit into any living situation.
Giant Schnauzer
Giant schnauzers are loyal, intelligent, and hard-working dogs who are great companions for those willing to train this high-energy breed. Here's hoping you have the time for long walks and playtime in the yard.
Golden Retriever
Golden retrievers are smart, loyal dogs that are ideal family companions. With their gentle nature, shining coats, and charming smiles, they are considered one of the most popular breeds in America. Learn more about living with these people-pleasing pups.
Anatolian Shepherd
The Anatolian shepherd dog is fiercely loyal and incredibly strong—a working dog like none other. Learn more about this amazing dog breed.
Bernese Mountain Dog
Bernese mountain dogs are smart, hardworking, and loyal dogs who love to spend time with their human family. Learn more about living with Bernese mountain dogs.
Newfoundland
Few dogs fit the description of majestic but gentle giants as well as the loving, sweet, and mild-tempered Newfoundland. Easy-going with children and protective of their families, learn why they’re devoted pets.
Pomeranian
Pomeranians are small in stature but big in personality. Alert, intelligent, and confident, Pomeranians have a beautiful coat and a charming personality to match. Read on to learn more about this little, loveable breed.
Saint Bernard
Patient and caring Saint Bernards aren’t just known for their massive size—they have huge hearts, too, full of devotion for their human companions. Intelligent, mellow, and playful, learn how they can protect and adore a family like yours.
Chihuahua
Chihuahuas are charming, smart, and sassy. Small in size, but big in personality, Chihuahuas are beloved by owners for their unique appearance and entertaining attitudes. Learn more about living with this pint-sized breed.
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
The Pembroke Welsh corgi is an active, intelligent, and beloved breed that has become extremely popular in recent years. Find out why people love corgis (and their little legs).
Border Terrier
Border terriers are intelligent, energetic, and affectionate little dogs with big personalities and low grooming needs. They make great family pets and are easy to train. Learn more about living with border terriers.
Maltese
While their flowing white locks draw attention, Maltese are especially beloved for their smart, gentle nature. Learn more about living with the Maltese.
Poodle (Toy)
Intelligent, fun-loving, and adorable, toy poodles are some of the best family dogs in the world.
Yorkshire Terrier (Yorkie)
Yorkshire terriers, or Yorkies, are small, feisty, and fiercely dedicated to their owners. These former rat hunters now enjoy their status as fun, fearless companions especially suited for apartment life. Learn more about living with Yorkies.
Poodle (Miniature)
Miniature poodles are small, athletic dogs with a friendly, easygoing temperament. Learn more about the peaceful mini poodle and what sets her apart from her breed sisters, the standard and toy poodles.
Goldendoodle
Goldendoodles are a highly affectionate crossbreed known for their intelligence and fierce loyalty to their humans. Active and playful, doodles fit in well with families and are great for first-time dog owners. Smaller versions make good apartment dwellers, too.
Papillon
The papillon is a brilliant, energetic little dog whose unique appearance has made him a royal favorite for centuries.
English Springer Spaniel
Rugged, intelligent, and bred specifically to work closely with humans, English springer spaniels are people-pleasing family dogs who can get along with a variety of other animals and in myriad living situations.
Plott Hound
Plott hounds are athletic, loyal hunting dogs who love the outdoors almost as much as they love their humans. Learn more about taking care of a Plott hound dog.
Labradoodle
A friendly, loving family dog who's easy on the allergies makes Labradoodles one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States. These dogs love activity, just not as much as they’ll love you.
