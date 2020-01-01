Dogs that are working and easy to groom

Want to know more about dogs that are working and easy to groom? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Anatolian Shepherd
The Anatolian shepherd dog is fiercely loyal and incredibly strong—a working dog like none other. Learn more about this amazing dog breed.
Saint Bernard
Patient and caring Saint Bernards aren’t just known for their massive size—they have huge hearts, too, full of devotion for their human companions. Intelligent, mellow, and playful, learn how they can protect and adore a family like yours.
Tibetan Mastiff
Tibetan mastiffs are smart, stubborn, and independent dogs who switch between obedient and willful depending on their mood. Learn more about living with the capricious Tibetan mastiff.
Dogo Argentino
Few animals balance fierce protection with friendly playfulness quite like dogo Argentinos. They’re loyal, independent, high-energy dogs that rely on their human companions for support and guidance. Learn how these sporting dogs respond to family life.
Great Dane
Great Danes are enormous, gentle dogs that love spending time with their family, whether guarding them, or lazing at their elbows. Is this gentle gargantuan dog breed right for you?
Bullmastiff
Bullmastiff dogs are loyal, trusting, and gentle giants that offer not only great companionship, but also intense protection. If you’re fond of big, smart dogs with sweet dispositions, learn more about the lovable bullmastiff.
Neapolitan Mastiff
Huge and abundantly wrinkled, mighty Neapolitan mastiffs can be sweet, loyal companions requiring little exercise. Learn more about living with Neapolitan mastiffs.
Mastiff
Mastiffs are loyal, protective dogs, famous for their extra-large size and propensity for drooling. Learn more about living with mastiffs.
Siberian Husky
Always alert and raring to go, Siberian huskies are energetic, fun-loving, and friendly dogs. Learn why they’re eager to take on all your adventures as welcome additions to an active family lifestyle.
Cane Corso
The cane corso is a large, dignified Italian breed that is extremely loyal and excels at being a guard dog. Learn more about living with the cane corso.
Doberman Pinscher
Sleek, athletic, and incredibly loyal, Doberman pinschers are some of the best guard dogs in the world. But don’t let their reputations fool you.
Rottweiler
Rottweilers are smart, hard-working dogs that can be gentle and devoted when trained well. Learn more about living with Rottweilers.
Alaskan Malamute
Loyal, intelligent, cuddly, and more than a little sassy, Alaskan malamutes apply a dedicated work ethic to everything they do—even playtime! If you’re eager to have one, learn more about their unique personality and needs.  
