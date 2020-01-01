Dogs that are cold weather tolerant and that do not bark often

Want to know more about dogs that are cold weather tolerant and that do not bark often? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Afghan Hound
Afghan hounds are aristocratic and loving dogs who can run up to 40 mph and require a serious grooming routine. Learn more about caring for an Afghan hound and if it’s the right dog for your family.
Newfoundland
Few dogs fit the description of majestic but gentle giants as well as the loving, sweet, and mild-tempered Newfoundland. Easy-going with children and protective of their families, learn why they’re devoted pets.
Labradoodle
A friendly, loving family dog who's easy on the allergies makes Labradoodles one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States. These dogs love activity, just not as much as they’ll love you.
Sheepadoodle
The sheepadoodle is a cuddly, fluffy cross between an old English sheepdog and a poodle. Learn more about living with sheepadoodles.
Chow Chow
With their regal, distinctive stance and independent nature, chow chows both look and act like kings. They aren’t big snugglers, but chow chows will be attentive companions to their immediate family.
