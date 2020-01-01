Willful White Dogs

Small but mighty, Shiba Inus are an ancient Japanese dog breed that walk to the beat of their own drum. They’re completely satisfied roaming the house without much human attention, but they still love to entertain and make their owners laugh.
Few animals balance fierce protection with friendly playfulness quite like dogo Argentinos. They’re loyal, independent, high-energy dogs that rely on their human companions for support and guidance. Learn how these sporting dogs respond to family life.
Bull terriers are loyal, rambunctious, and endearing companions. This playful breed can also be a bit mischievous and certainly draws attention with their unique physique. Learn more about living with bull terriers.
Muscular, athletic boxers are fun, cuddly, loyal dogs that love being part of an active family. They thrive in social environments and are powerful protectors. Learn whether these playful pups are the right fit for your lifestyle.
Samoyeds are so pretty and cheerful, it’s easy to think they’re lazy lap pooches who don’t want to muss up their stunning white coats. But learn why this loyal, clever, and impish work dog lives best with outgoing, athletic people.
Russell terriers are incredibly intelligent, endlessly sociable, and unquestioningly adorable. Learn about their temperament, level of care, and more to decide whether this breed is right for your family.
American bulldogs might surprise you with their devotion, task management, playfulness, and courage. They’re terrific guardians and working dogs—but they also have a sweet, sensitive side that makes them good family dogs.
Cairn terriers are loyal, intelligent, and playful little dogs who are just as happy snuggling on our laps as they are accompanying us on hikes. Learn more about cairn terriers’ behaviors and traits here.
Not only will Pomskies win you over with their darling dainty faces, but they’re also fiercely loyal companions who will follow your every step. They can be stubborn, yet cheeky, and love to make their families laugh.
Borzoi are former aristocratic Russian dogs who love to run and relax quietly at home. Previously known as the "Russian wolfhound," these sighthounds are quick on their feet and regal in appearance. Learn more about living with a borzoi.