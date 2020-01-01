Willful White Dogs

Great Pyrenees
Great Pyrenees are smart and serious dogs that enjoy lots of space and make excellent guardians and family pets. Learn more about living with Great Pyrenees.
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
The Pembroke Welsh corgi is an active, intelligent, and beloved breed that has become extremely popular in recent years. Find out why people love corgis (and their little legs).
Shiba Inu
Small but mighty, Shiba Inus are an ancient Japanese dog breed that walk to the beat of their own drum. They’re completely satisfied roaming the house without much human attention, but they still love to entertain and make their owners laugh.
Dogo Argentino
Few animals balance fierce protection with friendly playfulness quite like dogo Argentinos. They’re loyal, independent, high-energy dogs that rely on their human companions for support and guidance. Learn how these sporting dogs respond to family life.
Pekingese
Pekingese are intelligent, affectionate, and friendly. These compact lion-maned dogs were first bred as companions for Chinese emperors. Learn more about living with Pekingese.
Afghan Hound
Afghan hounds are aristocratic and loving dogs who can run up to 40 mph and require a serious grooming routine. Learn more about caring for an Afghan hound and if it’s the right dog for your family.
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
A long way from their brutal origins, Staffordshire bull terriers have become renowned as loyal family dogs.
Labradoodle
A friendly, loving family dog who's easy on the allergies makes Labradoodles one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States. These dogs love activity, just not as much as they’ll love you.
Bull Terrier
Bull terriers are loyal, rambunctious, and endearing companions. This playful breed can also be a bit mischievous and certainly draws attention with their unique physique. Learn more about living with bull terriers.
Lhasa Apso
Lhasa apsos are small, confident dogs filled with personality who make excellent watch dogs and smart, loyal companions.
Boxer
Muscular, athletic boxers are fun, cuddly, loyal dogs that love being part of an active family. They thrive in social environments and are powerful protectors. Learn whether these playful pups are the right fit for your lifestyle.
Basenji
Basenjis are an energetic, clever breed with adorably furrowed brows, a strong hunting drive, and an independent personality. Learn more about living with Basenjis.
Samoyed
Samoyeds are so pretty and cheerful, it’s easy to think they’re lazy lap pooches who don’t want to muss up their stunning white coats. But learn why this loyal, clever, and impish work dog lives best with outgoing, athletic people.
Russell Terrier
Russell terriers are incredibly intelligent, endlessly sociable, and unquestioningly adorable. Learn about their temperament, level of care, and more to decide whether this breed is right for your family.
American Bulldog
American bulldogs might surprise you with their devotion, task management, playfulness, and courage. They’re terrific guardians and working dogs—but they also have a sweet, sensitive side that makes them good family dogs.
Cairn Terrier
Cairn terriers are loyal, intelligent, and playful little dogs who are just as happy snuggling on our laps as they are accompanying us on hikes. Learn more about cairn terriers’ behaviors and traits here.
Akita
Known as a national treasure in Japan, Akitas have wooed American dog lovers with their loyalty, watchfulness, and graceful strength. Learn more about living with the Akita.
Pomsky
Not only will Pomskies win you over with their darling dainty faces, but they’re also fiercely loyal companions who will follow your every step. They can be stubborn, yet cheeky, and love to make their families laugh.
Siberian Husky
Always alert and raring to go, Siberian huskies are energetic, fun-loving, and friendly dogs. Learn why they’re eager to take on all your adventures as welcome additions to an active family lifestyle.
Borzoi
Borzoi are former aristocratic Russian dogs who love to run and relax quietly at home. Previously known as the "Russian wolfhound," these sighthounds are quick on their feet and regal in appearance. Learn more about living with a borzoi.
