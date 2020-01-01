Protective Merle Dogs

Want to know more about protective merle dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Great Dane
Great Danes are enormous, gentle dogs that love spending time with their family, whether guarding them, or lazing at their elbows. Is this gentle gargantuan dog breed right for you?
Catahoula Leopard Dog
Created as a hunting and herding dog for the Louisiana bayous, the Catahoula leopard dog will thrive in an active, working environment.
