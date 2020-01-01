Gentle Black And Tan Dogs

Want to know more about gentle black and tan dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Chihuahua
Chihuahuas are charming, smart, and sassy. Small in size, but big in personality, Chihuahuas are beloved by owners for their unique appearance and entertaining attitudes. Learn more about living with this pint-sized breed.
Goldendoodle
Goldendoodles are a highly affectionate crossbreed known for their intelligence and fierce loyalty to their humans. Active and playful, doodles fit in well with families and are great for first-time dog owners. Smaller versions make good apartment dwellers, too.
Pekingese
Pekingese are intelligent, affectionate, and friendly. These compact lion-maned dogs were first bred as companions for Chinese emperors. Learn more about living with Pekingese.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Tiny, noble, and extremely friendly, the Cavalier King Charles spaniel has become one of the most popular breeds in the world due to its ability to fit into any living situation.
Afghan Hound
Afghan hounds are aristocratic and loving dogs who can run up to 40 mph and require a serious grooming routine. Learn more about caring for an Afghan hound and if it’s the right dog for your family.
Cocker Spaniel
Cocker spaniels are lively, sweet-natured, and beautiful, just the right size for many homes. A great option for families, cocker spaniels are highly trainable and affectionate. Read on to learn more about living with this beloved breed.
German Shepherd
The ever-loyal German shepherd consistently ranks at the top of the most popular dog breeds in America, and it's easy to see why. With their calm, confident demeanor, these protective pups are eager to please and quick to learn.
Bloodhound
Bloodhounds are talented trackers who live by their noses, require dedicated care, and love their humans. Learn more about living with a bloodhound.
Havanese
Havanese dogs are smart, extroverted performers who don't require a lot of room to roam. Learn more about living with Havanese puppies and dogs.
Akita
Known as a national treasure in Japan, Akitas have wooed American dog lovers with their loyalty, watchfulness, and graceful strength. Learn more about living with the Akita.
Bernedoodle
Bernedoodles are goofy, charming dogs who love to play outdoors just as much as they love to cuddle up on the couch. They’re the perfect family dog and have a special fondness for children. Plus, they inherit a nearly hypoallergenic coat from their poodle heritage.
Airedale Terrier
Airedale terriers are highly intelligent and energetic dogs who make great family pets. They excel at agility and love to hike. Learn more about living with Airedale terriers.
Rottweiler
Rottweilers are smart, hard-working dogs that can be gentle and devoted when trained well. Learn more about living with Rottweilers.
Borzoi
Borzoi are former aristocratic Russian dogs who love to run and relax quietly at home. Previously known as the "Russian wolfhound," these sighthounds are quick on their feet and regal in appearance. Learn more about living with a borzoi.
