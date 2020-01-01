Gentle Black And Tan Dogs

Chihuahuas are charming, smart, and sassy. Small in size, but big in personality, Chihuahuas are beloved by owners for their unique appearance and entertaining attitudes. Learn more about living with this pint-sized breed.
Goldendoodles are a highly affectionate crossbreed known for their intelligence and fierce loyalty to their humans. Active and playful, doodles fit in well with families and are great for first-time dog owners. Smaller versions make good apartment dwellers, too.
Cocker spaniels are lively, sweet-natured, and beautiful, just the right size for many homes. A great option for families, cocker spaniels are highly trainable and affectionate. Read on to learn more about living with this beloved breed.
The ever-loyal German shepherd consistently ranks at the top of the most popular dog breeds in America, and it's easy to see why. With their calm, confident demeanor, these protective pups are eager to please and quick to learn.
Bernedoodles are goofy, charming dogs who love to play outdoors just as much as they love to cuddle up on the couch. They’re the perfect family dog and have a special fondness for children. Plus, they inherit a nearly hypoallergenic coat from their poodle heritage.
Borzoi are former aristocratic Russian dogs who love to run and relax quietly at home. Previously known as the "Russian wolfhound," these sighthounds are quick on their feet and regal in appearance. Learn more about living with a borzoi.