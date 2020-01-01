Dogs that are anxious and with medium exercise needs

Want to know more about dogs that are anxious and with medium exercise needs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Yorkshire Terrier (Yorkie)
Yorkshire terriers, or Yorkies, are small, feisty, and fiercely dedicated to their owners. These former rat hunters now enjoy their status as fun, fearless companions especially suited for apartment life. Learn more about living with Yorkies.
Morkie
The morkie is a popular dog bred from the Yorkshire terrier and the Maltese. Learn more about the tiny, adorable, and tenacious morkie.
Brussels Griffon
Brussels griffons are smart and friendly little dogs with tons of personality, perfect for families or households of just about any size—including those with other dogs or cats. Learn more about living with Brussels griffons.
Coton de Tulear
Coton de Tulears are bright, affectionate dogs who love children and make loyal family pets. If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog or puppy that doesn’t shed, this lovable breed is a great choice for owners with pet allergies.
Cairn Terrier
Cairn terriers are loyal, intelligent, and playful little dogs who are just as happy snuggling on our laps as they are accompanying us on hikes. Learn more about cairn terriers’ behaviors and traits here.
