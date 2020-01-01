Dogs that are hyper and with occasional shedding

Want to know more about dogs that are hyper and with occasional shedding? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

English Springer Spaniel
Rugged, intelligent, and bred specifically to work closely with humans, English springer spaniels are people-pleasing family dogs who can get along with a variety of other animals and in myriad living situations.
Basenji
Basenjis are an energetic, clever breed with adorably furrowed brows, a strong hunting drive, and an independent personality. Learn more about living with Basenjis.
