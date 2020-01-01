Dogs that are calm and with frequent shedding

Want to know more about dogs that are calm and with frequent shedding? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Bernese Mountain Dog
Bernese mountain dogs are smart, hardworking, and loyal dogs who love to spend time with their human family. Learn more about living with Bernese mountain dogs.
Great Pyrenees
Great Pyrenees are smart and serious dogs that enjoy lots of space and make excellent guardians and family pets. Learn more about living with Great Pyrenees.
