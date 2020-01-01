Sable Dogs

Want to know more about sable dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Giant Schnauzer
Giant schnauzers are loyal, intelligent, and hard-working dogs who are great companions for those willing to train this high-energy breed. Here's hoping you have the time for long walks and playtime in the yard.
Afghan Hound
Afghan hounds are aristocratic and loving dogs who can run up to 40 mph and require a serious grooming routine. Learn more about caring for an Afghan hound and if it’s the right dog for your family.
Pomeranian
Pomeranians are small in stature but big in personality. Alert, intelligent, and confident, Pomeranians have a beautiful coat and a charming personality to match. Read on to learn more about this little, loveable breed.
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
The Pembroke Welsh corgi is an active, intelligent, and beloved breed that has become extremely popular in recent years. Find out why people love corgis (and their little legs).
Papillon
The papillon is a brilliant, energetic little dog whose unique appearance has made him a royal favorite for centuries.
Puggle
Learn more about the puggle, a high-energy, affectionate small mixed breed thatu2019s a combination of the pug and beagle.
Pekingese
Pekingese are intelligent, affectionate, and friendly. These compact lion-maned dogs were first bred as companions for Chinese emperors. Learn more about living with Pekingese.
German Shepherd
The ever-loyal German shepherd consistently ranks at the top of the most popular dog breeds in America, and it's easy to see why. With their calm, confident demeanor, these protective pups are eager to please and quick to learn.
Weimaraner
Weimaraners are friendly, fearless, and obedient with a striking appearance—thanks to their unique silver-grey coat—that draws a lot of attention. Highly energetic and affectionate, this breed needs just the right family fit. Learn more about living with Weimaraners.
Labrador Retriever (Lab)
Labrador retrievers, or Labs as many know them, are an ideal combination of friendly and active, making them one of the most beloved family pets. Read on for more information about this most popular dog breed.
Lhasa Apso
Lhasa apsos are small, confident dogs filled with personality who make excellent watch dogs and smart, loyal companions.
Belgian Malinois
The Belgian Malinois (Mal) is a high-energy herding breed who loves to put its intelligence and intense focus to work. Learn more about living with Belgian Malinois.
Border Collie
Border collies are intelligent dogs full of energy and a strong desire to herd anything—and everything—around them. Learn more about living with border collies.
Pug
Pugs are known for their squishy faces and their charming demeanor. A bit mischievous but beloved by owners, this breed is ideal for laid-back homes and those who like to dote on their pet. Here’s what you need to know about living with pugs.
Collie
Collies are gentle, loyal dogs who get along well with kids and other animals. Learn more about living with collies.
Brussels Griffon
Brussels griffons are smart and friendly little dogs with tons of personality, perfect for families or households of just about any size—including those with other dogs or cats. Learn more about living with Brussels griffons.
American Staffordshire Terrier (AmStaff)
Courageous, smart, and fiercely loyal, the American Staffordshire terrier (AmStaff of Staffie for short) can be a wonderful family pet as long as he is socialized from an early age, and well-trained. These energetic dogs are always up for a good outdoor adventure with their human friends. 
Caucasian Shepherd Dog (Caucasian Ovcharka)
Caucasian shepherds are huge dogs known as confident and fearless family protectors, but also loving, affectionate, and loyal family dogs. Learn more about living with Caucasian shepherds.
Havanese
Havanese dogs are smart, extroverted performers who don't require a lot of room to roam. Learn more about living with Havanese puppies and dogs.
Siberian Husky
Always alert and raring to go, Siberian huskies are energetic, fun-loving, and friendly dogs. Learn why they’re eager to take on all your adventures as welcome additions to an active family lifestyle.
