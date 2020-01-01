Dogs that are hyper and that are good with seniors

Want to know more about dogs that are hyper and that are good with seniors? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Portuguese Water Dog
If you're looking for an exercise companion or a velcro family dog, the fluffy, exuberant Portuguese water dog might be your new best friend.
Italian Greyhound
Athletic. Regal. Suuuuuper tiny. Welcome to the wonderful world of the Italian greyhound.
