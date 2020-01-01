Dogs that are red and that are good with seniors

Want to know more about dogs that are red and that are good with seniors? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

26 Results
Saint Bernard
Patient and caring Saint Bernards aren’t just known for their massive size—they have huge hearts, too, full of devotion for their human companions. Intelligent, mellow, and playful, learn how they can protect and adore a family like yours.
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
The Pembroke Welsh corgi is an active, intelligent, and beloved breed that has become extremely popular in recent years. Find out why people love corgis (and their little legs).
Border Terrier
Border terriers are intelligent, energetic, and affectionate little dogs with big personalities and low grooming needs. They make great family pets and are easy to train. Learn more about living with border terriers.
Poodle (Toy)
Intelligent, fun-loving, and adorable, toy poodles are some of the best family dogs in the world.
Pekingese
Pekingese are intelligent, affectionate, and friendly. These compact lion-maned dogs were first bred as companions for Chinese emperors. Learn more about living with Pekingese.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Tiny, noble, and extremely friendly, the Cavalier King Charles spaniel has become one of the most popular breeds in the world due to its ability to fit into any living situation.
Irish Setter (Red Setter)
Red Irish setters are some of the best family dogs around. Famously well-tempered, Irish setters make great, loyal companions for adults, while being gentle and energetic enough to be excellent playmates for children, too.
Afghan Hound
Afghan hounds are aristocratic and loving dogs who can run up to 40 mph and require a serious grooming routine. Learn more about caring for an Afghan hound and if it’s the right dog for your family.
Labradoodle
A friendly, loving family dog who's easy on the allergies makes Labradoodles one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States. These dogs love activity, just not as much as they’ll love you.
Cockapoo
With the intelligence of a poodle and the loving nature of a cocker spaniel, it’s no surprise the cockapoo is one of the most sought-after crossbreeds in America. They are a low-shedding, easy-to-love dog that comes in a myriad of colors and sizes to please any family.
Lhasa Apso
Lhasa apsos are small, confident dogs filled with personality who make excellent watch dogs and smart, loyal companions.
Basset Hound
You know that jowly face, those floppy ears. Basset hounds are excellent tracking dogs, but they're just as happy to spend time napping with your family. Learn more about living with basset hounds.
Irish Wolfhound
Muscular yet elegant, shaggy Irish wolfhounds are one of the largest breeds in the world. Their calm, gentle spirit makes them ideal family companions—for those who have the space. Learn more about living with Irish wolfhounds.
Shih Tzu
The shih tzu is a born companion who loves to sit on anyone's lap. A regal, ancient breed, the shih tzu is a lively charmer. Read on to learn more about living with the majestic shih tzu.
Bullmastiff
Bullmastiff dogs are loyal, trusting, and gentle giants that offer not only great companionship, but also intense protection. If you’re fond of big, smart dogs with sweet dispositions, learn more about the lovable bullmastiff.
Miniature Pinscher
Miniature pinschers are tiny dogs with huge personalities. Affectionate, loyal, and adorable, they make great companions. Learn more about living with miniature pinschers.
Brussels Griffon
Brussels griffons are smart and friendly little dogs with tons of personality, perfect for families or households of just about any size—including those with other dogs or cats. Learn more about living with Brussels griffons.
Cairn Terrier
Cairn terriers are loyal, intelligent, and playful little dogs who are just as happy snuggling on our laps as they are accompanying us on hikes. Learn more about cairn terriers’ behaviors and traits here.
Xoloitzcuintli (Mexican Hairless)
Xoloitzcuintli or xolos (Mexican hairless) are alert watch dogs and loyal, sporty companions. Over 3,000 years old, xolos come in three sizes, and hairless and coated varieties. Learn more about living with xolos.
Havanese
Havanese dogs are smart, extroverted performers who don't require a lot of room to roam. Learn more about living with Havanese puppies and dogs.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com