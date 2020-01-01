Dogs that are red and that are good with seniors

Patient and caring Saint Bernards aren’t just known for their massive size—they have huge hearts, too, full of devotion for their human companions. Intelligent, mellow, and playful, learn how they can protect and adore a family like yours.
Border terriers are intelligent, energetic, and affectionate little dogs with big personalities and low grooming needs. They make great family pets and are easy to train. Learn more about living with border terriers.
Red Irish setters are some of the best family dogs around. Famously well-tempered, Irish setters make great, loyal companions for adults, while being gentle and energetic enough to be excellent playmates for children, too.
With the intelligence of a poodle and the loving nature of a cocker spaniel, it’s no surprise the cockapoo is one of the most sought-after crossbreeds in America. They are a low-shedding, easy-to-love dog that comes in a myriad of colors and sizes to please any family.
Muscular yet elegant, shaggy Irish wolfhounds are one of the largest breeds in the world. Their calm, gentle spirit makes them ideal family companions—for those who have the space. Learn more about living with Irish wolfhounds.
Bullmastiff dogs are loyal, trusting, and gentle giants that offer not only great companionship, but also intense protection. If you’re fond of big, smart dogs with sweet dispositions, learn more about the lovable bullmastiff.
Brussels griffons are smart and friendly little dogs with tons of personality, perfect for families or households of just about any size—including those with other dogs or cats. Learn more about living with Brussels griffons.
Cairn terriers are loyal, intelligent, and playful little dogs who are just as happy snuggling on our laps as they are accompanying us on hikes. Learn more about cairn terriers’ behaviors and traits here.
Xoloitzcuintli or xolos (Mexican hairless) are alert watch dogs and loyal, sporty companions. Over 3,000 years old, xolos come in three sizes, and hairless and coated varieties. Learn more about living with xolos.