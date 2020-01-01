Dogs that are red and that are good with cats

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Tiny, noble, and extremely friendly, the Cavalier King Charles spaniel has become one of the most popular breeds in the world due to its ability to fit into any living situation.
Pomeranian
Pomeranians are small in stature but big in personality. Alert, intelligent, and confident, Pomeranians have a beautiful coat and a charming personality to match. Read on to learn more about this little, loveable breed.
Saint Bernard
Patient and caring Saint Bernards aren’t just known for their massive size—they have huge hearts, too, full of devotion for their human companions. Intelligent, mellow, and playful, learn how they can protect and adore a family like yours.
Poodle (Toy)
Intelligent, fun-loving, and adorable, toy poodles are some of the best family dogs in the world.
Beagle
Beagles are gentle, fun-loving hounds who require plenty of exercise and companionship with their owners. Learn more about living with beagles.
Poodle (Miniature)
Miniature poodles are small, athletic dogs with a friendly, easygoing temperament. Learn more about the peaceful mini poodle and what sets her apart from her breed sisters, the standard and toy poodles.
Goldendoodle
Goldendoodles are a highly affectionate crossbreed known for their intelligence and fierce loyalty to their humans. Active and playful, doodles fit in well with families and are great for first-time dog owners. Smaller versions make good apartment dwellers, too.
Pekingese
Pekingese are intelligent, affectionate, and friendly. These compact lion-maned dogs were first bred as companions for Chinese emperors. Learn more about living with Pekingese.
Labradoodle
A friendly, loving family dog who's easy on the allergies makes Labradoodles one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States. These dogs love activity, just not as much as they’ll love you.
Cockapoo
With the intelligence of a poodle and the loving nature of a cocker spaniel, it’s no surprise the cockapoo is one of the most sought-after crossbreeds in America. They are a low-shedding, easy-to-love dog that comes in a myriad of colors and sizes to please any family.
Bulldog (English Bulldog or British Bulldog)
Found in schools and businesses all across the country, the bulldog is a worldwide symbol for tenacity. They are courageous, but also incredibly gentle, and they have a special fondness for children. Learn more about the timeless bulldog here.
Basset Hound
You know that jowly face, those floppy ears. Basset hounds are excellent tracking dogs, but they're just as happy to spend time napping with your family. Learn more about living with basset hounds.
Irish Wolfhound
Muscular yet elegant, shaggy Irish wolfhounds are one of the largest breeds in the world. Their calm, gentle spirit makes them ideal family companions—for those who have the space. Learn more about living with Irish wolfhounds.
Shih Tzu
The shih tzu is a born companion who loves to sit on anyone's lap. A regal, ancient breed, the shih tzu is a lively charmer. Read on to learn more about living with the majestic shih tzu.
Rhodesian Ridgeback
Known for the trademark ridge that runs along their spines, Rhodesian ridgebacks are an independent, strong, and faithful breed. Learn more about living with Rhodesian ridgebacks.
Miniature Pinscher
Miniature pinschers are tiny dogs with huge personalities. Affectionate, loyal, and adorable, they make great companions. Learn more about living with miniature pinschers.
Brussels Griffon
Brussels griffons are smart and friendly little dogs with tons of personality, perfect for families or households of just about any size—including those with other dogs or cats. Learn more about living with Brussels griffons.
Caucasian Shepherd Dog (Caucasian Ovcharka)
Caucasian shepherds are huge dogs known as confident and fearless family protectors, but also loving, affectionate, and loyal family dogs. Learn more about living with Caucasian shepherds.
Cairn Terrier
Cairn terriers are loyal, intelligent, and playful little dogs who are just as happy snuggling on our laps as they are accompanying us on hikes. Learn more about cairn terriers’ behaviors and traits here.
Poodle (Standard)
Standard poodles are energetic, intelligent dogs who thrive with lots of activity, learning, and time with their human. Learn more about these cute, curly companions.
