Dogs that are sable and with low exercise needs

Want to know more about dogs that are sable and with low exercise needs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Pekingese
Pekingese are intelligent, affectionate, and friendly. These compact lion-maned dogs were first bred as companions for Chinese emperors. Learn more about living with Pekingese.
Havanese
Havanese dogs are smart, extroverted performers who don't require a lot of room to roam. Learn more about living with Havanese puppies and dogs.
