Dogs that are brindle and with high exercise needs

Muscular, athletic boxers are fun, cuddly, loyal dogs that love being part of an active family. They thrive in social environments and are powerful protectors. Learn whether these playful pups are the right fit for your lifestyle.
The Scottish terrier is among the oldest, best established, most recognizable breeds in the world. Tenacious, intelligent, and sometimes cantankerous, these dogs can be great companions to the right owner.
Bernedoodles are goofy, charming dogs who love to play outdoors just as much as they love to cuddle up on the couch. They’re the perfect family dog and have a special fondness for children. Plus, they inherit a nearly hypoallergenic coat from their poodle heritage.