Dogs that are brindle and with high exercise needs

Want to know more about dogs that are brindle and with high exercise needs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Plott Hound
Plott hounds are athletic, loyal hunting dogs who love the outdoors almost as much as they love their humans. Learn more about taking care of a Plott hound dog.
Boxer
Muscular, athletic boxers are fun, cuddly, loyal dogs that love being part of an active family. They thrive in social environments and are powerful protectors. Learn whether these playful pups are the right fit for your lifestyle.
Border Collie
Border collies are intelligent dogs full of energy and a strong desire to herd anything—and everything—around them. Learn more about living with border collies.
Basenji
Basenjis are an energetic, clever breed with adorably furrowed brows, a strong hunting drive, and an independent personality. Learn more about living with Basenjis.
Scottish Terrier (Scottie)
The Scottish terrier is among the oldest, best established, most recognizable breeds in the world. Tenacious, intelligent, and sometimes cantankerous, these dogs can be great companions to the right owner.
Dutch Shepherd
Originally bred for farm work and sheep herding, the Dutch shepherd is an active, intelligent, self-sufficient dog.
Catahoula Leopard Dog
Created as a hunting and herding dog for the Louisiana bayous, the Catahoula leopard dog will thrive in an active, working environment.
Bernedoodle
Bernedoodles are goofy, charming dogs who love to play outdoors just as much as they love to cuddle up on the couch. They’re the perfect family dog and have a special fondness for children. Plus, they inherit a nearly hypoallergenic coat from their poodle heritage.
