Brindle Blue Dogs

Pomeranians are small in stature but big in personality. Alert, intelligent, and confident, Pomeranians have a beautiful coat and a charming personality to match. Read on to learn more about this little, loveable breed.
Chihuahuas are charming, smart, and sassy. Small in size, but big in personality, Chihuahuas are beloved by owners for their unique appearance and entertaining attitudes. Learn more about living with this pint-sized breed.
Goldendoodles are a highly affectionate crossbreed known for their intelligence and fierce loyalty to their humans. Active and playful, doodles fit in well with families and are great for first-time dog owners. Smaller versions make good apartment dwellers, too.
Bull terriers are loyal, rambunctious, and endearing companions. This playful breed can also be a bit mischievous and certainly draws attention with their unique physique. Learn more about living with bull terriers.
Muscular yet elegant, shaggy Irish wolfhounds are one of the largest breeds in the world. Their calm, gentle spirit makes them ideal family companions—for those who have the space. Learn more about living with Irish wolfhounds.
Courageous, smart, and fiercely loyal, the American Staffordshire terrier (AmStaff of Staffie for short) can be a wonderful family pet as long as he is socialized from an early age, and well-trained. These energetic dogs are always up for a good outdoor adventure with their human friends.
Not only will Pomskies win you over with their darling dainty faces, but they’re also fiercely loyal companions who will follow your every step. They can be stubborn, yet cheeky, and love to make their families laugh.