Brindle Blue Dogs

Want to know more about brindle blue dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Pomeranian
Pomeranians are small in stature but big in personality. Alert, intelligent, and confident, Pomeranians have a beautiful coat and a charming personality to match. Read on to learn more about this little, loveable breed.
Chihuahua
Chihuahuas are charming, smart, and sassy. Small in size, but big in personality, Chihuahuas are beloved by owners for their unique appearance and entertaining attitudes. Learn more about living with this pint-sized breed.
Goldendoodle
Goldendoodles are a highly affectionate crossbreed known for their intelligence and fierce loyalty to their humans. Active and playful, doodles fit in well with families and are great for first-time dog owners. Smaller versions make good apartment dwellers, too.
Plott Hound
Plott hounds are athletic, loyal hunting dogs who love the outdoors almost as much as they love their humans. Learn more about taking care of a Plott hound dog.
Pekingese
Pekingese are intelligent, affectionate, and friendly. These compact lion-maned dogs were first bred as companions for Chinese emperors. Learn more about living with Pekingese.
Afghan Hound
Afghan hounds are aristocratic and loving dogs who can run up to 40 mph and require a serious grooming routine. Learn more about caring for an Afghan hound and if it’s the right dog for your family.
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
A long way from their brutal origins, Staffordshire bull terriers have become renowned as loyal family dogs.
Great Dane
Great Danes are enormous, gentle dogs that love spending time with their family, whether guarding them, or lazing at their elbows. Is this gentle gargantuan dog breed right for you?
Bull Terrier
Bull terriers are loyal, rambunctious, and endearing companions. This playful breed can also be a bit mischievous and certainly draws attention with their unique physique. Learn more about living with bull terriers.
Lhasa Apso
Lhasa apsos are small, confident dogs filled with personality who make excellent watch dogs and smart, loyal companions.
Irish Wolfhound
Muscular yet elegant, shaggy Irish wolfhounds are one of the largest breeds in the world. Their calm, gentle spirit makes them ideal family companions—for those who have the space. Learn more about living with Irish wolfhounds.
Shih Tzu
The shih tzu is a born companion who loves to sit on anyone's lap. A regal, ancient breed, the shih tzu is a lively charmer. Read on to learn more about living with the majestic shih tzu.
Border Collie
Border collies are intelligent dogs full of energy and a strong desire to herd anything—and everything—around them. Learn more about living with border collies.
Neapolitan Mastiff
Huge and abundantly wrinkled, mighty Neapolitan mastiffs can be sweet, loyal companions requiring little exercise. Learn more about living with Neapolitan mastiffs.
American Staffordshire Terrier (AmStaff)
Courageous, smart, and fiercely loyal, the American Staffordshire terrier (AmStaff of Staffie for short) can be a wonderful family pet as long as he is socialized from an early age, and well-trained. These energetic dogs are always up for a good outdoor adventure with their human friends. 
Dutch Shepherd
Originally bred for farm work and sheep herding, the Dutch shepherd is an active, intelligent, self-sufficient dog.
Akita
Known as a national treasure in Japan, Akitas have wooed American dog lovers with their loyalty, watchfulness, and graceful strength. Learn more about living with the Akita.
Pomsky
Not only will Pomskies win you over with their darling dainty faces, but they’re also fiercely loyal companions who will follow your every step. They can be stubborn, yet cheeky, and love to make their families laugh.
Scottish Deerhound
A giant sighthound who used to hunt deer in the Scottish highlands, Scottish deerhounds these days are still rare but they instead prefer spending time with their families or patrolling a big yard.
Dachshund
Easily recognized by its long body on stubby legs, the small and spunky dachshund has long been a family favorite. Learn more about living with doxies.
