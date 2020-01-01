Undefined Short Haired Dogs

Want to know more about undefined short haired dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

50 Results
Anatolian Shepherd
The Anatolian shepherd dog is fiercely loyal and incredibly strong—a working dog like none other. Learn more about this amazing dog breed.
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
A long way from their brutal origins, Staffordshire bull terriers have become renowned as loyal family dogs.
Chihuahua
Chihuahuas are charming, smart, and sassy. Small in size, but big in personality, Chihuahuas are beloved by owners for their unique appearance and entertaining attitudes. Learn more about living with this pint-sized breed.
Border Terrier
Border terriers are intelligent, energetic, and affectionate little dogs with big personalities and low grooming needs. They make great family pets and are easy to train. Learn more about living with border terriers.
Dogo Argentino
Few animals balance fierce protection with friendly playfulness quite like dogo Argentinos. They’re loyal, independent, high-energy dogs that rely on their human companions for support and guidance. Learn how these sporting dogs respond to family life.
Beagle
Beagles are gentle, fun-loving hounds who require plenty of exercise and companionship with their owners. Learn more about living with beagles.
Poodle (Miniature)
Miniature poodles are small, athletic dogs with a friendly, easygoing temperament. Learn more about the peaceful mini poodle and what sets her apart from her breed sisters, the standard and toy poodles.
Plott Hound
Plott hounds are athletic, loyal hunting dogs who love the outdoors almost as much as they love their humans. Learn more about taking care of a Plott hound dog.
Puggle
Learn more about the puggle, a high-energy, affectionate small mixed breed thatu2019s a combination of the pug and beagle.
Weimaraner
Weimaraners are friendly, fearless, and obedient with a striking appearance—thanks to their unique silver-grey coat—that draws a lot of attention. Highly energetic and affectionate, this breed needs just the right family fit. Learn more about living with Weimaraners.
Bulldog (English Bulldog or British Bulldog)
Found in schools and businesses all across the country, the bulldog is a worldwide symbol for tenacity. They are courageous, but also incredibly gentle, and they have a special fondness for children. Learn more about the timeless bulldog here.
Great Dane
Great Danes are enormous, gentle dogs that love spending time with their family, whether guarding them, or lazing at their elbows. Is this gentle gargantuan dog breed right for you?
Bull Terrier
Bull terriers are loyal, rambunctious, and endearing companions. This playful breed can also be a bit mischievous and certainly draws attention with their unique physique. Learn more about living with bull terriers.
Basset Hound
You know that jowly face, those floppy ears. Basset hounds are excellent tracking dogs, but they're just as happy to spend time napping with your family. Learn more about living with basset hounds.
French Bulldog
Bred primarily as companion dogs, Frenchies crave all the love and affection we humans have to offer. They’re just as satisfied playing with kids and other dogs as they are being a couch potato. Goofy, yet intelligent, French bulldogs make an easygoing best friend for any dog lover.
Labrador Retriever (Lab)
Labrador retrievers, or Labs as many know them, are an ideal combination of friendly and active, making them one of the most beloved family pets. Read on for more information about this most popular dog breed.
Boxer
Muscular, athletic boxers are fun, cuddly, loyal dogs that love being part of an active family. They thrive in social environments and are powerful protectors. Learn whether these playful pups are the right fit for your lifestyle.
Rhodesian Ridgeback
Known for the trademark ridge that runs along their spines, Rhodesian ridgebacks are an independent, strong, and faithful breed. Learn more about living with Rhodesian ridgebacks.
Belgian Malinois
The Belgian Malinois (Mal) is a high-energy herding breed who loves to put its intelligence and intense focus to work. Learn more about living with Belgian Malinois.
Border Collie
Border collies are intelligent dogs full of energy and a strong desire to herd anything—and everything—around them. Learn more about living with border collies.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com