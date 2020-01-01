Undefined Undefined Dogs

Want to know more about undefined undefined dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

101 Results
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Tiny, noble, and extremely friendly, the Cavalier King Charles spaniel has become one of the most popular breeds in the world due to its ability to fit into any living situation.
Giant Schnauzer
Giant schnauzers are loyal, intelligent, and hard-working dogs who are great companions for those willing to train this high-energy breed. Here's hoping you have the time for long walks and playtime in the yard.
Irish Setter (Red Setter)
Red Irish setters are some of the best family dogs around. Famously well-tempered, Irish setters make great, loyal companions for adults, while being gentle and energetic enough to be excellent playmates for children, too.
Afghan Hound
Afghan hounds are aristocratic and loving dogs who can run up to 40 mph and require a serious grooming routine. Learn more about caring for an Afghan hound and if it’s the right dog for your family.
Golden Retriever
Golden retrievers are smart, loyal dogs that are ideal family companions. With their gentle nature, shining coats, and charming smiles, they are considered one of the most popular breeds in America. Learn more about living with these people-pleasing pups.
Anatolian Shepherd
The Anatolian shepherd dog is fiercely loyal and incredibly strong—a working dog like none other. Learn more about this amazing dog breed.
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
A long way from their brutal origins, Staffordshire bull terriers have become renowned as loyal family dogs.
Bernese Mountain Dog
Bernese mountain dogs are smart, hardworking, and loyal dogs who love to spend time with their human family. Learn more about living with Bernese mountain dogs.
Great Pyrenees
Great Pyrenees are smart and serious dogs that enjoy lots of space and make excellent guardians and family pets. Learn more about living with Great Pyrenees.
Newfoundland
Few dogs fit the description of majestic but gentle giants as well as the loving, sweet, and mild-tempered Newfoundland. Easy-going with children and protective of their families, learn why they’re devoted pets.
Pomeranian
Pomeranians are small in stature but big in personality. Alert, intelligent, and confident, Pomeranians have a beautiful coat and a charming personality to match. Read on to learn more about this little, loveable breed.
Saint Bernard
Patient and caring Saint Bernards aren’t just known for their massive size—they have huge hearts, too, full of devotion for their human companions. Intelligent, mellow, and playful, learn how they can protect and adore a family like yours.
Chihuahua
Chihuahuas are charming, smart, and sassy. Small in size, but big in personality, Chihuahuas are beloved by owners for their unique appearance and entertaining attitudes. Learn more about living with this pint-sized breed.
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
The Pembroke Welsh corgi is an active, intelligent, and beloved breed that has become extremely popular in recent years. Find out why people love corgis (and their little legs).
Border Terrier
Border terriers are intelligent, energetic, and affectionate little dogs with big personalities and low grooming needs. They make great family pets and are easy to train. Learn more about living with border terriers.
Maltese
While their flowing white locks draw attention, Maltese are especially beloved for their smart, gentle nature. Learn more about living with the Maltese.
Shiba Inu
Small but mighty, Shiba Inus are an ancient Japanese dog breed that walk to the beat of their own drum. They’re completely satisfied roaming the house without much human attention, but they still love to entertain and make their owners laugh.
Tibetan Mastiff
Tibetan mastiffs are smart, stubborn, and independent dogs who switch between obedient and willful depending on their mood. Learn more about living with the capricious Tibetan mastiff.
Poodle (Toy)
Intelligent, fun-loving, and adorable, toy poodles are some of the best family dogs in the world.
Dogo Argentino
Few animals balance fierce protection with friendly playfulness quite like dogo Argentinos. They’re loyal, independent, high-energy dogs that rely on their human companions for support and guidance. Learn how these sporting dogs respond to family life.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com