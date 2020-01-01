Aloof Working Dogs

Want to know more about aloof working dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Giant Schnauzer
Giant schnauzers are loyal, intelligent, and hard-working dogs who are great companions for those willing to train this high-energy breed. Here's hoping you have the time for long walks and playtime in the yard.
Anatolian Shepherd
The Anatolian shepherd dog is fiercely loyal and incredibly strong—a working dog like none other. Learn more about this amazing dog breed.
Bernese Mountain Dog
Bernese mountain dogs are smart, hardworking, and loyal dogs who love to spend time with their human family. Learn more about living with Bernese mountain dogs.
Great Pyrenees
Great Pyrenees are smart and serious dogs that enjoy lots of space and make excellent guardians and family pets. Learn more about living with Great Pyrenees.
Tibetan Mastiff
Tibetan mastiffs are smart, stubborn, and independent dogs who switch between obedient and willful depending on their mood. Learn more about living with the capricious Tibetan mastiff.
Akita
Known as a national treasure in Japan, Akitas have wooed American dog lovers with their loyalty, watchfulness, and graceful strength. Learn more about living with the Akita.
Cane Corso
The cane corso is a large, dignified Italian breed that is extremely loyal and excels at being a guard dog. Learn more about living with the cane corso.
Rottweiler
Rottweilers are smart, hard-working dogs that can be gentle and devoted when trained well. Learn more about living with Rottweilers.
