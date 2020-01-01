Liver And Tan Working Dogs

Want to know more about liver and tan working dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Tibetan Mastiff
Tibetan mastiffs are smart, stubborn, and independent dogs who switch between obedient and willful depending on their mood. Learn more about living with the capricious Tibetan mastiff.
Akita
Known as a national treasure in Japan, Akitas have wooed American dog lovers with their loyalty, watchfulness, and graceful strength. Learn more about living with the Akita.
