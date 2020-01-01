Aloof Toy Dogs

Want to know more about aloof toy dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Pekingese
Pekingese are intelligent, affectionate, and friendly. These compact lion-maned dogs were first bred as companions for Chinese emperors. Learn more about living with Pekingese.
