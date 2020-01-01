Dogs that are toy and with occasional shedding

Want to know more about dogs that are toy and with occasional shedding? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Tiny, noble, and extremely friendly, the Cavalier King Charles spaniel has become one of the most popular breeds in the world due to its ability to fit into any living situation.
Havanese
Havanese dogs are smart, extroverted performers who don't require a lot of room to roam. Learn more about living with Havanese puppies and dogs.
