Calm Toy Dogs

Want to know more about calm toy dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Poodle (Toy)
Intelligent, fun-loving, and adorable, toy poodles are some of the best family dogs in the world.
Pekingese
Pekingese are intelligent, affectionate, and friendly. These compact lion-maned dogs were first bred as companions for Chinese emperors. Learn more about living with Pekingese.
Shih Tzu
The shih tzu is a born companion who loves to sit on anyone's lap. A regal, ancient breed, the shih tzu is a lively charmer. Read on to learn more about living with the majestic shih tzu.
Chinese Crested
Whether hairless or “powderpuff,” Chinese cresteds are friendly little lap dogs who are excellent for apartment life, older owners, or anyone who just likes a conversation piece.
