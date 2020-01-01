Gentle Terrier Dogs

Want to know more about gentle terrier dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Cairn Terrier
Cairn terriers are loyal, intelligent, and playful little dogs who are just as happy snuggling on our laps as they are accompanying us on hikes. Learn more about cairn terriers’ behaviors and traits here.
Airedale Terrier
Airedale terriers are highly intelligent and energetic dogs who make great family pets. They excel at agility and love to hike. Learn more about living with Airedale terriers.
