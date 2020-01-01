Dogs that are sporting and with seasonal shedding

Want to know more about dogs that are sporting and with seasonal shedding? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Boykin Spaniel
One of a small number of AKC-recognized breeds to be wholly developed within the 20th century, the Boykin spaniel is a brilliant, energetic, all-American dog with an eye toward hunting and water retrieval.
German Shorthaired Pointer
German shorthaired pointers are agile, athletic dogs who are always up for an outdoor adventure. Learn more about German shorthaired pointer puppies and dogs.
