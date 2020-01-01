Freckled Sporting Dogs

Want to know more about freckled sporting dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Labrador Retriever (Lab)
Labrador retrievers, or Labs as many know them, are an ideal combination of friendly and active, making them one of the most beloved family pets. Read on for more information about this most popular dog breed.
German Shorthaired Pointer
German shorthaired pointers are agile, athletic dogs who are always up for an outdoor adventure. Learn more about German shorthaired pointer puppies and dogs.
