White Sporting Dogs

Want to know more about white sporting dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

1 Result
English Springer Spaniel
Rugged, intelligent, and bred specifically to work closely with humans, English springer spaniels are people-pleasing family dogs who can get along with a variety of other animals and in myriad living situations.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com