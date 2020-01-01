Anxious Herding Dogs

Want to know more about anxious herding dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

1 Result
German Shepherd
The ever-loyal German shepherd consistently ranks at the top of the most popular dog breeds in America, and it's easy to see why. With their calm, confident demeanor, these protective pups are eager to please and quick to learn.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com