Dogs that are herding and that are good with seniors

Want to know more about dogs that are herding and that are good with seniors? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Pembroke Welsh Corgi
The Pembroke Welsh corgi is an active, intelligent, and beloved breed that has become extremely popular in recent years. Find out why people love corgis (and their little legs).
Collie
Collies are gentle, loyal dogs who get along well with kids and other animals. Learn more about living with collies.
