Dogs that are herding and that are good with other dogs

Want to know more about dogs that are herding and that are good with other dogs? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

German Shepherd
The ever-loyal German shepherd consistently ranks at the top of the most popular dog breeds in America, and it's easy to see why. With their calm, confident demeanor, these protective pups are eager to please and quick to learn.
Border Collie
Border collies are intelligent dogs full of energy and a strong desire to herd anything—and everything—around them. Learn more about living with border collies.
Collie
Collies are gentle, loyal dogs who get along well with kids and other animals. Learn more about living with collies.
Australian Shepherd (Aussie)
Australian shepherds are intelligent, loyal, energetic dogs that love spending quality time exploring with their owners. Learn more about living with Aussies.
